North Korea Resumes Commercial Flights in Effort to Retrieve Stranded Nationals

North Korea has successfully completed its first commercial airline flight since the beginning of the pandemic, marking a significant step towards ending the strict border controls that have been in place for years. This development comes as China has approved Air Koryo’s scheduled flight plans from Pyongyang to Beijing and other passenger routes requested by the airline.

Although the flight from Pyongyang to Beijing is currently considered a special case aimed at retrieving stranded nationals in China, it indicates a potential full resumption of the route in the near future. Simon Cockerell, the general manager at Koryo Tours, emphasized that this flight is similar to those that are likely to happen soon from Vladivostok.

In addition to resuming flights, train lines between border cities in North Korea and China are set to resume this month. The first rail freight shipments between the Chinese city of Dandong and the North Korean city of Sinuiju are expected to take place in early August. These shipments will greatly alleviate the severe economic and supply crisis that North Korea has been facing for years.

The reopening of trade between the two countries comes after a temporary shutdown due to outbreaks of COVID-19. To mitigate the effects of the crisis, trading companies in North Korea have been ordered to prepare import and export materials to load. They are striving to secure foreign currency to pay for essential imports such as construction materials and basic food supplies.

Despite North Korea’s slower reopening compared to other nations, the country recently hosted its first foreign delegation, consisting of Russian defense officials and members of the Chinese Political Bureau Central Committee, during its 70th anniversary celebrations. This visit highlights the friendly and important relationship between China and North Korea, with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasizing the tradition of friendly exchanges between the two countries.

Overall, the resumption of commercial flights and train lines between North Korea and China signals a positive step towards restoring economic stability and reconnecting with the outside world. It offers hope for stranded nationals to return home and paves the way for increased trade and diplomatic relations between the two neighboring countries.