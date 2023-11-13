The Ukraine Conflict: North Korea Supports Russia, While U.S. Provides Ammunition to Kyiv

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine takes another twist as North Korea sends artillery to Russia, strengthening Vladimir Putin’s forces in their invasion. While the details of the transfer remain unclear, it is evident that North Korea is aiding Moscow in its fight against Ukraine.

On the other side of the front lines, the United States has stepped in to support Kyiv by providing them with a cache of ammunition seized from Iran. This move comes as the U.S. Department of Justice confirms the transfer of Iranian ammunition to Ukrainian forces.

The North Korean assistance to Russia seems to be the result of a recent summit between Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin in Moscow. During their meeting, Kim pledged North Korea’s “full and unconditional support” for Russia’s fight to defend its security interests, likely referring to the Ukrainian invasion.

It was expected that Kim would seek economic aid from Russia in exchange for his support. However, it appears that the assistance also includes weapons and space technology. This development raises concerns, as deeper ties between North Korea and Russia could pose a threat not only to America’s Asian allies but to the entire world.

Putin hinted at military cooperation with North Korea after the summit, and recent events suggest that their collaboration is indeed materializing. On the other hand, the United States has seized the opportunity to support Ukraine by transferring over 1 million rounds of ammunition seized from Iran. These rounds are used in both machine guns and rifles.

The U.S. Navy had confiscated the ammunition from a ship heading to Yemen, where Iran supports rebel forces. The transfer of these rounds allows the Biden administration to continue supporting Ukraine, despite the freeze on further U.S. funding for the country.

While Iran has been supplying Russia with drones for months, it has drawn condemnation from Ukraine, the U.S., and other Western nations. This move provides Moscow with advanced and lethal weaponry, in violation of a U.N. resolution.

With the political gridlock in Washington casting doubt on future U.S. support, Ukraine is rapidly depleting its existing supplies of ammunition, shells, missiles, and drones. The continuous need for resources shows the intensity of the conflict in Ukraine and the challenges faced by its front-line forces.

