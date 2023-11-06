New Evidence Suggests North Korea and Russia’s Covert Military Partnership

Satellite images obtained by a London-based research institute reveal a clandestine military transportation network between North Korea and Russia, indicating a covert partnership between the two countries. The images show that Russian ships, previously unrecorded on this route, have been making regular trips between the North Korean port of Rajin and a secure port facility in Dunai, Russia’s Far East, over the past two months.

While the exact nature of the cargo remains unidentified, experts suggest that the presence of Russian military logistics network-linked ships implies the transportation of military equipment. The deliveries appear more frequent, extensive, and ongoing than initially disclosed by U.S. intelligence reports. The concealment of ship positions through the deactivation of the automatic identification system further supports allegations of covert operations.

Previously, U.S. officials suspected that Russia sought North Korean weaponry to replenish its supplies for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The North Korean munitions, which include Soviet-era 122mm Grad rockets and 122mm howitzer artillery rounds, align with Russia’s existing stockpile and military strategy in Ukraine. The increased shipments coincide with the expansion of munition pits near the Ukrainian border, suggesting that North Korea’s deliveries were destined for this location.

The timing of this secret partnership highlights the significance of the recent meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both leaders have demonstrated a mutual need for cooperation, with North Korea potentially seeking advanced technologies for its nuclear and weapons program. Kim’s visit to a Russian fighter jet factory under Western sanctions and a key Russian spaceport further points to technology acquisition as a potential agenda of the clandestine partnership.

This newly uncovered military collaboration raises concerns about regional stability and global nonproliferation efforts. As the Korean Peninsula remains on high alert due to the unsteady ceasefire, the potential transfer of technology and weapons between North Korea and Russia further complicates the security landscape. The true extent and implications of this covert operation are yet to be fully understood, but it underscores the complex dynamics shaping the security environment in Northeast Asia.