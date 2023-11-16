Frequently Asked Questions about FT.com Trial

What is included in my trial?

During your trial period, you will have complete digital access to FT.com, offering a wide range of features and content. This includes access to our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages.

Standard Digital provides you with access to a wealth of global news, analysis, and expert opinion. On the other hand, Premium Digital offers additional benefits such as our premier business column, Lex, and 15 curated newsletters covering key business themes with original, in-depth reporting.

What happens at the end of my trial?

If you do not take any action, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, which costs $69 per month. This will allow you to retain complete access to all the features and content on FT.com.

However, if you want to save on costs, you can change your plan at any time online in the “Settings & Account” section. You have the option to pay annually, which will give you a 20% discount on your subscription.

Alternatively, you can also downgrade to our Standard Digital package, which still offers a robust journalistic offering that fulfills many users’ needs. We have a comparison available for you to compare the features of both Standard and Premium Digital.

Any changes you make to your subscription plan during your trial period will become effective at the end of the trial. This means that you will continue to enjoy full access for four weeks, even if you decide to downgrade or cancel.

When can I cancel?

You have the flexibility to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select the “Cancel” option on the right-hand side.

Please note that you will still be able to enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period, even if you choose to cancel.

What forms of payment can I use?

To make things convenient for you, we support a variety of payment methods. You can use credit cards, debit cards, or PayPal to complete your payment for the subscription. By offering these options, we aim to provide you with a seamless and hassle-free experience.

We hope this FAQ section has addressed any concerns or queries you may have had regarding your FT.com trial. If you have any further questions, please feel free to reach out to our customer support.