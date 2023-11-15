Newly Launched Submarine Signals North Korea’s Increased Naval Power

North Korea has recently revealed its latest addition to its naval forces—an operational “tactical nuclear attack submarine” deployed in the waters between the Korean peninsula and Japan. The launch ceremony, attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, showcased the country’s commitment to arming its navy with nuclear weapons. This move marks a significant step forward for North Korea’s naval capabilities and highlights its determination to reinforce its military power in the region.

Named Hero Kim Kun Ok after a prominent historical figure in North Korea, Submarine No. 841 will play a crucial role as one of the core offensive assets of the country’s naval force. In addition to this new submarine, North Korea plans to convert its existing submarines into nuclear weapons-armed attack submarines while also expediting the development of nuclear-powered submarines.

This development comes as no surprise as experts had noticed indications of a new submarine being built since 2016. In 2019, state media unveiled a previously undisclosed submarine, which was personally inspected by Kim and was set to be operational along the east coast. Although the specific weapons systems and missiles carried by the new submarine have not been disclosed, analysts believe that its size suggests the capacity for missile deployment.

While North Korea has conducted test-fires of submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) and cruise missiles, it remains uncertain whether the country has successfully miniaturized nuclear warheads to fit onto these missiles. The achievement of smaller warheads would be a crucial objective should North Korea resume nuclear testing.

North Korea already possesses a substantial submarine fleet, with the 8.24 Yongung submarine being the only one known to have launched a missile. The recently launched submarine is likely intended to serve as a navalized version of the KN23, a short-range SLBM that North Korea has previously test-fired.

Analysts have noted the submarine’s significant sail, suggesting it has the potential to accommodate both ballistic and cruise missiles. This further fuels anticipation of future missile launches from the newfound naval asset.

The unveiling of this tactical nuclear attack submarine coincides with North Korea’s upcoming 75th founding anniversary celebration on Saturday and reports of Kim planning to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the month to discuss potential weapons supplies from Moscow.

As North Korea continues to enhance its naval capabilities, neighboring countries and relevant stakeholders closely monitor these developments. South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol, recently met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang to appeal to China, as a member of the United Nations Security Council, to address North Korea’s nuclear threat more effectively.

North Korea’s new submarine underlines its commitment to strengthening its naval defenses and demonstrates its resolve to be a force to be reckoned with in the region’s military landscape. With this addition, North Korea aims to both maintain its national security and assert its prominence on the global stage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is North Korea’s new submarine capable of?

The newly launched submarine by North Korea is described as a “tactical nuclear attack submarine.” While the exact details of its capabilities have not been disclosed, it is expected to serve as a core offensive asset for the country’s naval force and potentially carry missiles.

2. What is the significance of North Korea arming its navy with nuclear weapons?

Arming its navy with nuclear weapons signifies North Korea’s intent to enhance its military power and strengthen its national defense. This move raises concerns among neighboring countries and the international community due to the potential escalation of tensions and increased volatility in the region.

3. Has North Korea successfully miniaturized nuclear warheads for its submarines?

It remains uncertain whether North Korea has successfully achieved the miniaturization of nuclear warheads to fit onto its submarine-launched missiles. The development of smaller warheads would likely be a priority if North Korea decides to resume nuclear testing.

4. How does this new submarine contribute to North Korea’s naval forces?

The newly launched submarine is expected to bolster North Korea’s naval forces significantly. It represents a significant step forward in terms of offensive capabilities and showcases North Korea’s determination to expand and modernize its fleet.

5. How are neighboring countries and relevant stakeholders responding to North Korea’s naval advancements?

Neighboring countries and relevant stakeholders are closely monitoring North Korea’s naval developments. They are working to address the potential threats posed by North Korea’s nuclear-armed submarines and actively seeking peaceful resolution and diplomatic engagement to ensure regional stability.

Source: Reuters (www.reuters.com)