North Korea’s Artillery Arsenal: A Lifeline for Russia in Ukraine?

Russia’s ammunition supply in Ukraine is rapidly depleting, and the country is seeking support from its allies to replenish it. One unconventional source that Russia is turning to is North Korea. While North Korea is primarily known for its nuclear weapons program, it also possesses a formidable artillery arsenal that could provide a much-needed boost for Russia’s ongoing war efforts.

North Korea currently maintains approximately 6,000 deadly artillery systems within range of major South Korean population centers, including Seoul. If deployed, these artillery systems could potentially cause mass casualties, with estimates suggesting they could kill over 10,000 people in just an hour. Additionally, North Korea possesses around 5,500 rocket artillery systems, 4,000 tanks, and 2,500 armored vehicles.

These numbers highlight North Korea’s military might and underscore the serious threat it poses. Russian officials hope that by acquiring artillery munitions from North Korea, they can continue to pound away at Ukraine without running out of ammunition. However, it is worth noting that some experts have raised doubts about the effectiveness of North Korea’s weapons, with reports suggesting that some stockpiles may be aging and unreliable.

The upcoming meeting between Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin is expected to focus on Russia’s increasing need for ammunition and military cooperation with North Korea. While details of any potential agreement remain unclear, it is likely that Russia will have to offer something in return, possibly in the form of food aid or support in international bodies.

As Russia faces mounting challenges in Ukraine, it is turning to unconventional sources to meet its military needs. North Korea’s artillery arsenal presents a unique opportunity for Russia to bolster its ammunition supply. However, the potential risks and consequences of engaging with North Korea must be carefully considered. While this alliance may provide temporary support, it also poses long-term geopolitical implications.