North Korea Conducts Ballistic Missile Test While Kim Jong Un is Abroad: What It Means for Nuclear Command and Control

North Korea made headlines once again with the launch of two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast. However, what makes this particular launch significant is the fact that it occurred just an hour before North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with President Vladimir Putin in Russia. This marks the first time that a missile launch has taken place while Kim was abroad, indicating a growing level of delegation within the regime’s military hierarchy.

Analysts suggest that this development showcases North Korea’s increasing sophistication in terms of its nuclear and missile programs. The country’s ability to conduct such launches in the absence of its leader demonstrates a more refined control system, potentially involving established protocols for overseeing nuclear weapons similar to those used by countries like the United States and Russia.

While the details of North Korea’s exact command and control structure remain unclear, recent drills and state media announcements suggest a process that encompasses commanders of various units, launch approval systems, and technical mechanisms for nuclear weapons control. This departure from an “automated” system, where Kim holds the sole authority, to one of “devolution,” where power can be delegated to trusted proxies, allows for continuity in the event of Kim’s incapacitation.

In such a scenario, authority would likely be transferred to a select few individuals within North Korea’s elite circle. Senior ruling party member Jo Yong Won and top parliamentary lawmaker Choe Ryong Hae are potential candidates, given their strong political standing and loyalty to the regime. Another plausible option could be Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, who has risen in prominence and assumed key roles within the government.

Although the recent missile launch may not directly test nuclear command and control, it signals North Korea’s willingness to explore alternative methods. By conducting this launch while Kim Jong Un was abroad, the regime is demonstrating its consideration of the devolution tactic. The implications of this approach are significant, as it highlights a potential shift in North Korea’s strategy to maintain control over its nuclear and missile forces.

As the global community monitors North Korea’s actions closely, it remains essential to understand and assess the country’s evolving command and control capabilities. The balance of power and authority within the regime will continue to shape its actions on the international stage, making it imperative for analysts and policymakers to decipher the intricacies of North Korea’s command structure.