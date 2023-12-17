North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile, Condemns U.S. for Heightening Tensions

In a recent development, North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile off its east coast, according to the South Korean military and Japan’s Coast Guard. Simultaneously, Pyongyang strongly criticized the United States for orchestrating military displays of force that it perceives as a prelude to a nuclear war.

Although details regarding the missile itself remain scarce, reports indicate that it fell into the sea outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone. This launch follows earlier warnings by officials in Seoul and Tokyo regarding North Korea’s intentions to test-fire a missile, potentially one of its longest-range intercontinental ballistic missiles.

It is essential to note that North Korea’s ballistic missile activities are prohibited by United Nations Security Council resolutions. However, the country contends that these actions are its sovereign right to self-defense.

Shortly after the launch, North Korean state media released a statement from the defense ministry, denouncing the United States and South Korea for contributing to heightened tensions. The statement specifically mentioned the presence of the U.S. nuclear-powered submarine USS Missouri in the South Korean port city of Busan. Labelling the U.S. and its allies as “military gangsters,” the statement asserted North Korea’s determination to thwart any attempts at igniting a nuclear war, thereby ensuring peace and security on the Korean peninsula.

In addition, the spokesman expressed disapproval of the second Nuclear Consultative Group meeting held between South Korea and the U.S. in Washington. This meeting aimed to streamline war planning efforts and bolster military displays of force as a deterrent to North Korea.

While the recent launch raises concerns about regional stability and the escalation of tensions, it also underscores the ongoing challenges posed by North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is a ballistic missile?

A ballistic missile is a weapon that follows a high trajectory during the boost phase and then descends towards the target in a parabolic trajectory.

2. What are intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs)?

Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) are long-range ballistic missiles capable of reaching intercontinental distances, generally exceeding 5,500 kilometers (3,400 miles).

3. Are North Korea’s ballistic missile activities allowed?

No, North Korea’s ballistic missile activities are prohibited by United Nations Security Council resolutions.

4. Why does North Korea defend its ballistic missile activities?

North Korea argues that its ballistic missile activities are its sovereign right to self-defense.

