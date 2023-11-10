North Korea Conducts Missile Test Amid Kim Jong Un’s Visit to Russia

North Korea has conducted a missile test by firing two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, while leader Kim Jong Un is currently in Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin. The exact details regarding the type and range of the weapons remain unknown at this time. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff are analyzing the data to gather more information.

Japan has lodged a protest against North Korea through diplomatic channels in Beijing in response to the missile test. However, both missiles fell into the sea outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), minimizing immediate concerns.

The timing of this missile test is remarkable, as it occurs during Kim Jong Un’s visit to Russia, his first trip overseas since 2019. Reports suggest that one of the key topics of discussion during his meeting with President Putin will be the potential sale of arms to Moscow. Kim is accompanied by a delegation consisting of senior military officers and weapons producers, adding weight to the speculations around arms sales.

Analysts are intrigued by this launch, as it is the first instance of North Korea conducting a missile test while Kim Jong Un is out of the country. It raises questions about how Kim maintains command and control over his country’s missile and nuclear forces while abroad. Recent drills have shed some light on a system believed to oversee nuclear weapons, similar to those employed by the United States and Russia. The process includes commanders of units and sub-units, a launch approval system, and various technical and mechanical devices governing nuclear weapons control.

North Korea’s continuous missile tests, in violation of United Nations’ sanctions, have escalated tensions in the region. With over 100 missile launches since early last year, the international community remains concerned about the country’s progress in its nuclear missiles program. The recent launch serves as a reminder of North Korea’s determination to develop its military capabilities and exert its influence in the global arena.