New missile test by North Korea raises concerns

North Korea conducted a missile test on Sunday, alarming authorities in Japan and South Korea. Although the type of missile remains unknown, it was fired towards the sea off North Korea’s east coast. This test comes despite prior warnings from Seoul and Tokyo about North Korea’s intentions to test its long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) this month.

The launch has raised concerns among the international community as it violates United Nations Security Council resolutions, which prohibit all ballistic missile activities by North Korea. Pyongyang, however, argues that these tests are within its rights to self-defense.

As tensions continue to escalate on the Korean Peninsula, experts are closely monitoring North Korea’s missile capabilities and its potential impact on regional security. The latest test serves as a reminder of the persistent threat posed by North Korea’s missile program.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a ballistic missile?

A ballistic missile is a projectile that is launched into the air and follows a curved trajectory. It can carry conventional or nuclear warheads and is designed for long-range strike capabilities.

What is an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)?

An intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is a type of ballistic missile with a range typically exceeding 5,500 kilometers (3,400 miles). It is capable of traveling long distances, often across continents, making it a significant threat to global security.

Why are North Korea’s missile tests concerning?

North Korea’s missile tests are concerning because they violate international regulations and pose a potential threat to regional and global security. These tests demonstrate North Korea’s progress in developing long-range missiles, which could potentially target neighboring countries or even reach as far as the United States.

