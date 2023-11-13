New Satellite Launch Attempt by North Korea Ends in Failure

North Korea has made a second unsuccessful attempt to launch a spy satellite, according to state media. The launch of the Malligyong-1 satellite on the Chollima-1 rocket failed due to an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight. The North Korean space agency has announced plans for a third launch attempt in October after conducting an assessment of the failure.

In response to the failed launch, the United States, South Korea, and Japan have condemned North Korea for violating U.N. Security Council resolutions that prohibit the country from using ballistic missile technology. They stated that the launch has heightened tensions and poses a threat to regional stability. The Biden administration has committed to taking the necessary measures to protect the security of the United States and its allies.

North Korea’s motivation behind developing a space-based surveillance system is to enhance its monitoring capabilities of U.S. and South Korean military activities. The country had notified the Japanese Coast Guard of the launch window between August 24 and 31.

This recent unsuccessful launch follows North Korea’s previous attempt on May 31, which ended with the rocket crashing into the sea. The country admitted to a loss of thrust between the first and second stages of the launch, highlighting it as a significant setback in their weapons program. Wreckage recovered from both the satellite and the rocket was deemed to have no military utility by the South Korean military.

The timing of the launch coincides with annual military exercises conducted by the U.S. and South Korea. These exercises are viewed by North Korea as a rehearsal for invasion, although the two allies deny these claims. In response to the joint exercises, North Korea criticized trilateral agreements reached between the U.S., South Korea, and Japan, citing an increased risk of nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula.

Despite this setback, North Korea remains determined to succeed in its satellite launch endeavors and plans to make another attempt later this year. The international community will continue to monitor the situation closely and assess the implications of North Korea’s persisting efforts.

