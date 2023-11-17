New Article: North Korea Faces Setback in Satellite Launch as Rocket Plunges into Ocean

North Korea’s recent attempt to launch a spy satellite into orbit ended in failure for the second time, as the rocket experienced issues during its third stage. State media confirmed the unsuccessful launch, but space authorities have vowed to make another attempt in October. This follows a previous failed attempt in May, when the Chollima-1 rocket crashed into the sea.

The authoritarian nation, armed with nuclear capabilities, has been striving to deploy its first military spy satellite to monitor the movements of US and South Korean troops. The failure of this launch adds to the challenges that North Korea faces in achieving its goals.

According to the state news agency KCNA, the first and second stages of the rocket performed normally, but an error occurred during the third-stage flight. South Korea’s military, which tracked the launch from the North’s Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, also confirmed the failure. The rocket’s re-entry into the atmosphere prompted an emergency warning in Japan, specifically in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa. The warning urged residents to seek shelter indoors as a precautionary measure.

Japanese chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno expressed concern over North Korea’s repeated missile launches, emphasizing that they pose a threat to regional security. He vowed to strongly protest against North Korea and condemns its actions. Matsuno revealed that parts of the rocket had fallen into the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea, and the Pacific Ocean.

South Korea’s military condemned the launch as a provocation and a violation of UN security council resolutions that prohibit North Korea from using ballistic missile technology. Meanwhile, a US official stated that the US military was aware of the launch but declined to provide further details.

Despite this setback, North Korea’s National Aerospace Development Administration (Nada) remains committed to its satellite program. Nada has announced that it will thoroughly investigate the cause of the failure and take the necessary measures to rectify it. They have reassured that the failure is not a significant issue in terms of the overall reliability of the rocket system. Nada has expressed intentions to conduct another satellite launch in October.

This recent failure is reminiscent of North Korea’s previous attempt earlier this year, where the rocket and payload fell into the sea due to an unstable engine system and fuel. However, it appears that North Korea has made some progress since then, as indicated by the state media report. Ankit Panda of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace acknowledges that the failure does not come as a surprise. He also highlights the time pressures faced by North Korea to succeed, given their commitment to a follow-up launch in October.

Overall, this setback poses a significant challenge for North Korea in achieving its goal of placing a spy satellite into orbit. As the nation continues its efforts, the international community closely monitors its actions, particularly due to the potential security implications in the region.

