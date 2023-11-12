The Financial Challenges Leading to Closure of North Korean Embassies Worldwide

North Korea’s recent decision to close several of its embassies around the world has raised concerns about an apparent financial crisis within the secretive nation. The closure of the embassy in Nepal marks the fifth country in recent months from which North Korea has withdrawn its diplomatic presence, citing the need for diplomatic restructuring.

According to statements from North Korea’s foreign ministry spokesperson, these actions are being taken in response to changes in the global environment and the country’s national diplomatic policy. However, experts from South Korea suggest that the closures are indicative of a deepening financial situation for North Korea.

The South Korean Unification Ministry has speculated that the closure of embassies could be a result of the strengthened sanctions imposed on North Korea, making it increasingly difficult for them to obtain foreign currency. Due to these sanctions, North Korea is finding it challenging to sustainably feed its own population through domestic production or standard trade, and is thus reliant on financial contributions from allies and adversaries alike to address the issue of starvation.

It is believed that North Korean embassies are often funded through illegal activities, including illicit money-making projects and involvement in activities such as counterfeiting, human trafficking, and drug trafficking. Defectors from the country have also made claims about the funding sources of these embassies.

While the closure of embassies points to the financial challenges faced by North Korea, the regime led by Kim Jong Un is actively working on bolstering relations with Russia and China. In recent months, diplomatic missions from both countries have engaged with North Korea, signaling efforts to strengthen ties.

As North Korea adjusts its diplomatic strategies and copes with financial difficulties, the closure of embassies remains a tangible reflection of the unique predicament faced by the nation. The broader implications of these closures and the evolving relationships with Russia and China will continue to be of interest as the global community observes North Korea’s actions in the coming months.

