North Korea’s recent decision to close several of its embassies around the world has sparked concerns about a deepening financial crisis within the country. The reclusive nation has withdrawn from at least five countries in recent months, including Nepal, Spain, Angola, Uganda, and Hong Kong.

Although North Korea attributes these closures to diplomatic restructuring and changes in global dynamics, experts suggest that they are indicative of a deteriorating financial situation. With strengthened sanctions making it increasingly difficult for the country to obtain foreign currency, the North Korean regime seems to be struggling to sustain its diplomatic missions abroad.

North Korea heavily relies on external aid to address the issue of food scarcity within its own population. The country’s lack of sustainable domestic production and limited trade options have led them to heavily depend on contributions from allies and adversaries alike. Reports from defected diplomats indicate that North Korean embassies are often funded through illegal activities and illicit money-making ventures.

Diplomats from North Korea have been involved in numerous international incidents related to counterfeiting, human trafficking, and drug trafficking. These activities have further strained diplomatic relations with other countries.

While the closure of embassies suggests a financial crisis, North Korea seems to be actively seeking closer ties with Russia and China. The regime has been making efforts to establish diplomatic relations with these nations, receiving multiple missions from both countries in recent months.

As the international community observes North Korea’s embassy closures and its pursuit of alliances with Russia and China, questions remain about the true nature of the financial crisis and its potential impact on the country’s stability.

