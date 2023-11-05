North Korea Announces Closure of Dozens of Embassies Worldwide due to Economic Challenges

Amidst international sanctions and economic struggles, North Korea has made the decision to close a significant number of its embassies across the globe, according to recent reports. This move comes as the reclusive country faces challenges in generating income from its diplomatic missions abroad.

The closures are expected to affect approximately 25 percent of North Korea’s diplomatic missions worldwide, shuttering embassies in countries such as Spain, Hong Kong, as well as multiple nations in Africa. This decision reflects the country’s difficulty in earning foreign currency and maintaining diplomatic relations, which has been increasingly hampered by international sanctions.

The closures are particularly significant for North Korea as they signify a major foreign policy shift for the country. The implications extend beyond diplomatic engagement and will likely impact humanitarian efforts and the ability to generate illicit revenue. Chad O’Carroll, the founder of the North Korea-focused website NK Pro, stated that this move could be one of the most significant foreign policy changes for North Korea in decades.

The South Korean unification ministry attributed the embassy closures to the impact of international sanctions, which have targeted funding for North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs. The ministry highlighted that North Korea’s foreign currency earning business has stumbled, making it difficult to sustain the embassies in traditionally friendly countries. This development serves as a clear indication of North Korea’s challenging economic situation.

Although North Korea has formal relations with 159 countries, the country operated 53 diplomatic missions overseas, including consulates and representative offices. However, with the closure of embassies in Angola and Uganda, the number of missions is expected to further decrease.

The decision to close the embassy in Spain has gained attention due to a previous incident in 2019. Members of a group seeking the overthrow of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un staged a break-in at the North Korean embassy in Madrid, resulting in the theft of computers and other devices. Pyongyang condemned the incident as a breach of sovereignty and a terrorist attack, blaming the United States for inadequate investigation and the refusal to extradite the group’s leader.

As North Korea grapples with economic challenges and the impact of sanctions, the closure of these embassies marks a significant development in the country’s international engagement. The repercussions of these closures will undoubtedly be felt beyond diplomatic circles, affecting various aspects of North Korea’s global interactions.