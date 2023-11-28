North Korea Claims Satellite Captured Images of Key U.S. Sites

North Korea has announced that its newly launched satellite has successfully captured “detailed” images of key U.S. sites, including the White House, the Pentagon, and U.S. nuclear aircraft carriers. The regime’s leader, Kim Jong-un, claimed to have personally viewed these images. However, the authenticity of these images has yet to be independently verified.

The satellite, known as Malligyong-1, was launched a week ago, but experts are still unsure about its proper functionality. The state-run KCNA news agency reported that Kim had seen photos of the U.S. government sites, taken late on Monday night, during a banquet he held for scientists and space program workers.

According to KCNA, the satellite also captured images of a U.S. naval base, a shipyard, and an airfield in Virginia. The photos allegedly showed four U.S. nuclear aircraft carriers and a British aircraft carrier. Moreover, North Korea claims that the satellite also photographed military installations in South Korea, as well as the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and the state of Hawaii.

It is important to note that none of these images have been made public, raising doubts about their validity. South Korean military officials believe that Malligyong-1 has entered orbit, but they have not yet determined if it can effectively capture and transmit images from space.

While North Korea may aim to maximize its propaganda value with this satellite launch, it has faced immediate condemnation from Washington, which has heightened tensions along the inter-Korean border. The United Nations Security Council also expressed its concerns during a session, as North Korean satellites are subject to sanctions due to their use of prohibited technology related to ballistic missile programs.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, stated that North Korea’s actions violate multiple resolutions and threaten neighboring countries and member states. In response, the North’s ambassador to the UN, Kim Song, accused critics of hypocrisy and claimed that the DPRK has the right to develop weapons systems on par with the United States.

Regarding the launch of Malligyong-1, there are suggestions that Russia may have provided technological assistance in exchange for ammunition during the war in Ukraine. While Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin denied striking an arms deal during their summit, the U.S. alleges that North Korea has already supplied over 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia.

In summary, North Korea’s claim that its satellite has captured images of key U.S. sites brings attention to the regime’s constant efforts to advance its nuclear weapons delivery systems. However, the validity of these images remains uncertain, and the international community continues to express concern over North Korea’s actions.

