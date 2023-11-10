North Korea has issued strong criticism against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for his recent remarks concerning North Korea’s military ties with Russia. In a speech at the United Nations General Assembly, Yoon expressed concern about potential weapons deals between North Korea and Russia that could pose a threat to South Korea’s security. North Korea responded by calling Yoon “a guy with a trash-like brain” and “a diplomatic idiot” in an official commentary.

Although the original article used direct quotes to describe North Korea’s insults, a more descriptive sentence could be used to relay the same information. The North Korean news agency, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), accused Yoon of maligning the relations between North Korea and Russia and referred to him as a puppet traitor.

While North Korea did not directly address concerns about potential weapons deals, KCNA mentioned that it is natural and legitimate for neighboring countries to maintain close ties with each other. The news agency dismissed Yoon’s understanding of the significance of the development of North Korea-Russia relations, stating that his “trash-like brain” prevents him from comprehending the true implications.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry spokesperson, Koo Byoungsam, condemned North Korea’s insults, describing them as lacking basic etiquette and common sense. Yoon, a conservative former prosecutor, has sought to strengthen South Korea’s military alliance with the United States since taking office.

In response to the escalating tensions, the South Korean and U.S. navies began joint naval drills off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast. These exercises aim to improve their joint operational capability but are often perceived by North Korea as invasion rehearsals, leading to its own missile tests.

Both the United States and South Korea have cautioned against any weapons transfer deals between Russia and North Korea that would violate U.N. Security Council resolutions. Yoon emphasized in his U.N. speech that such actions would be unacceptable, highlighting Russia’s contradictory role as a permanent member of the Security Council entrusted with safeguarding world peace.

North Korea has a history of using crude insults against South Korean and U.S. leaders. Previous presidents of South Korea have been referred to as a rat and a prostitute, while former U.S. President Donald Trump was labeled a mentally deranged U.S. dotard, and Barack Obama was called a monkey.