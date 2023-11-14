New Arms Deal Revealed Between North Korea and Russia

U.S. intelligence has recently uncovered a concerning development in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. It has been revealed that North Korea and Russia are actively engaging in talks for an arms deal that would provide additional weapons and materials to support Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu recently visited North Korea to negotiate the acquisition of artillery ammunition, and the discussions have progressed further since then.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un have exchanged letters expressing their commitment to increasing cooperation in this regard. As part of the potential agreements, North Korea would supply Russia with significant quantities of various types of weapons, which would be used in Ukraine. Additionally, the deals would involve providing raw materials that could enhance Russia’s military manufacturing capabilities.

However, it is important to note that any arms deal between North Korea and Russia would directly violate several U.N. Security Council resolutions. The Biden administration is closely monitoring the situation and urges North Korea to cease negotiations with Russia and abide by its public commitments to refrain from providing or selling arms to Russia.

These arms talks come at a critical juncture in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which shows no signs of resolution. Despite the Ukrainian counteroffensive and Western military support, no major breakthroughs have been achieved. Both sides are heavily reliant on ammunition and are constantly seeking advantages to gain the upper hand.

The Biden administration has chosen to disclose this intelligence as part of its strategy to stay ahead of Moscow’s actions in the Ukrainian conflict. While the specific details of how the information was obtained have not been disclosed to protect sources and methods, this public disclosure serves as an example of the administration’s proactive approach.

This new development also sheds light on Putin’s desperation, as he seeks support from a country as isolated as North Korea. The fact that he is engaging in arms talks with such a nation reflects the challenges Russia faces, although the duration of Russia’s commitment to the war remains uncertain.

It is worth noting that North Korea has violated U.N. sanctions in the past by providing artillery to Russia through third countries in the Middle East and North Africa. Russia has also sought weapons from Iran, utilizing Iranian drones to target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, including the electrical grid.

As tensions continue to rise, South Korea’s military has reported a ballistic missile launch by North Korea in response to joint military drills between the U.S. and South Korea.

