Russia and North Korea Engage in Secret Arms Negotiations Despite Denials

Newly released US intelligence reveals that Russia and North Korea are actively advancing negotiations for a potential arms deal, contradicting North Korea’s public claims. Desperate to obtain further materiel for its faltering invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin seeks significant ammunition for various weapons systems, including artillery. Despite concerns expressed by the Biden administration, negotiations between the two pariah states are ongoing, with Russian officials making multiple visits to Pyongyang.

In addition to the delegations, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have exchanged letters pledging to increase bilateral cooperation. This significant disclosure highlights Russia’s efforts to avoid Western sanctions and acquire weapons for its war, while also serving as a warning to North Korea that the US is closely monitoring these activities.

The potential arms deals being discussed would see Russia receive substantial quantities of munitions from North Korea. Russia’s military plans to utilize these munitions in Ukraine, and the deals may also include the provision of raw materials to bolster Russia’s defense industry. The US has vowed to take direct action to sanction any entities involved in the potential deal, urging Pyongyang to cease negotiations.

Russia’s attempts to source weapons from Iran and North Korea are seen as clear signs of Moscow’s desperation and weakness. The US Treasury recently sanctioned a network aimed at supporting arms deals between Russia and North Korea, further exposing Russia’s illicit activities.

US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, condemned the negotiations as “shameful” and a violation of Security Council resolutions. Previous instances of Pyongyang delivering rockets and missiles to Russian mercenary group Wagner for use in Ukraine have been reported, as have claims of Iran supplying weapons to Russia for the same purpose.

As the situation unfolds, the Biden administration is committed to publicizing Russia’s actions and closely monitoring their efforts to avoid sanctions. By shining a spotlight on these secret arms negotiations, the US aims to deter further aggression and destabilization in Ukraine, while holding both Russia and North Korea accountable for their actions.