North Korea Bolsters Nuclear Force Amidst Growing Cooperation

North Korea has recently amended its constitution to solidify and expand its nuclear force. The move, although mostly symbolic, signifies the country’s unwavering commitment to maintaining its nuclear weapons program. Leader Kim Jong Un cited the increasing cooperation between the United States, South Korea, and Japan as the greatest threat to North Korea’s security.

The amendment was added to North Korea’s constitution by the Supreme People’s Assembly after two days of meetings. This decision reinforces North Korea’s stance as a permanent nuclear power, making it clear that denuclearization is not up for discussion.

Kim Jong Un addressed the assembly, describing the amendment as a “historical event” that enhances the country’s defense capabilities and protects its national interests. He justified the acceleration of North Korea’s weapons development program by pointing to the trilateral military cooperation between the United States, South Korea, and Japan, which he deemed as the “worst actual threat.”

Andrei Lankov, a professor and North Korea expert, believes that this new amendment does not indicate any significant new commitment from North Korea. It merely restates their long-standing position and ongoing pursuit of nuclear arms production.

This development comes in the wake of North Korea’s ambassador to the United Nations, Kim Song, addressing the UN General Assembly. The ambassador claimed that Pyongyang had to enhance its “self-defense capabilities” due to the perceived imminent danger of nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula.

Moreover, North Korea’s recent meeting between Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin sparked concerns about potential military cooperation between the two countries. Prior to the meeting, US officials warned of the possibility of North Korea providing weaponry to aid Russia’s involvement in Ukraine.

The current amendment follows a similar move in which North Korea declared itself a nuclear weapons state. Kim Jong Un previously vowed that there would be no denuclearization or negotiations on the matter.

Although hopes for denuclearization were kindled during talks between Kim and former US President Donald Trump, these negotiations ultimately collapsed. The Covid-19 pandemic may have temporarily delayed North Korea’s weapons development program, but recent missile tests and renewed activity at nuclear test sites suggest a resurgence in their efforts.

As a result of North Korea’s heightened military activities, the United States, South Korea, and Japan have grown closer and have increased their cooperation. The three nations held a trilateral summit earlier this year, announcing new military exercises and an annual summit. However, North Korea strongly condemned this move and promptly conducted a missile test shortly after the summit.

In conclusion, North Korea’s recent constitutional amendment underscores its commitment to bolstering its nuclear force amidst perceived threats from the United States, South Korea, and Japan. Despite international pressure for denuclearization, North Korea remains steadfast in its determination to maintain its nuclear weapons program.