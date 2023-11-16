Nuclear Weapons Strategy Solidified in North Korean Constitution

North Korea Affirms Commitment to Nuclear Policy Amid Escalating Tensions

The Supreme People’s Assembly of North Korea has unanimously passed a constitutional amendment reaffirming the nation’s commitment to its nuclear force policy, citing continuous provocations from the United States. This move comes as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledges to accelerate the production of nuclear weapons to deter what he perceives as U.S. threats and aggression.

The revision of the constitution stipulates that North Korea will develop a robust nuclear arsenal to ensure its rights to existence and to deter war. With the amendment, the country’s nuclear force-building policy is now a permanent feature of its constitution, emphasizing the gravity and non-negotiable nature of North Korea’s commitment to nuclear weapons as a means of self-defense.

In addressing the parliament, Kim Jong Un emphasized the need to exponentially increase production and diversify nuclear strike capabilities across different services. He expressed frustration with what he deemed as the United States’ excessive military provocations, including military drills and the strategic deployment of assets in the region. Furthermore, he denounced the trilateral cooperation between the U.S., South Korea, and Japan as an “Asian-version NATO,” suggesting that it posed a direct threat to North Korea’s national security.

The amendment solidifying North Korea’s nuclear policy comes a year after the country officially adopted the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes for self-protection. Kim Jong Un had previously declared that this step would render North Korea’s nuclear status irreversible. The North Korean leader also urged officials to strengthen solidarity with nations standing against the United States, highlighting the need for a united front in the face of perceived threats.

Amid concerns from U.S. and South Korean officials that Pyongyang could be seeking technological assistance for its nuclear and missile programs, analysts predict that the constitutional amendment will lead to expanded military cooperation with Russia. Kim Jong Un’s recent visit to Russia, during which he and President Vladimir Putin agreed to enhance military and economic collaboration, further supports this forecast.

Experts believe that the constitutional amendment indicates an acceleration in North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapon development. Consequently, military tensions on the Korean peninsula are expected to intensify, potentially sparking a new Cold War in the Northeast Asia region. Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, warns of the increasing severity of these tensions.

In response to North Korea’s reaffirmation of its nuclear policy, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a warning against the use of nuclear weapons. To demonstrate its military capabilities, Seoul organized a large-scale military parade featuring a range of weapons, including ballistic missiles and tanks.

In addition to the nuclear policy amendment, North Korean state media recently announced the country’s decision to expel Private Travis King, a U.S. soldier who had entered North Korea in July. Although he is reported to be in American custody and returning home via China, this development further underscores the strained relations between the two nations.

Beyond the nuclear focus, Kim Jong Un stressed the importance of revitalizing North Korea’s economy, considering it a pressing task for the government. In particular, he urged the agricultural sector to work diligently to improve the well-being of the North Korean people. The country has faced recurring food shortages, including a severe famine in the 1990s, exacerbated by natural disasters. The COVID-19 pandemic and associated border closures have further aggravated food security concerns.

As tensions rise and North Korea strengthens its nuclear stance, the international community remains cautiously vigilant. The constitutional amendment signifies a resolute commitment to nuclear weapons as a crucial aspect of North Korea’s security strategy. Although the global impact of these developments is yet to be fully realized, they undoubtedly have implications for regional stability and international relations.