North Korea Lifts Restrictions, Allowing Citizens to Return Home After 2 Years

In a significant development, North Korea has announced that it is easing its strict COVID-19 restrictions, permitting its citizens abroad to return home. The State Emergency Epidemic Prevention Headquarters made the announcement, stating that the returning citizens will be subjected to a week-long medical observation at quarantine wards.

This move indicates that Pyongyang is gradually relaxing its border restrictions and marks the first time that North Koreans have been informed about the reopening of the borders for its citizens, according to NK News. Previously, students and workers in China and Russia were unable to return due to the pandemic, causing distress and separation from their families. The workers, in particular, are an important source of foreign income for the country.

Since the onset of the pandemic, North Korea has taken measures such as banning tourists, expelling diplomats, and severely limiting border traffic and trade. These strict lockdown measures have further exacerbated the country’s existing economic difficulties and food insecurity.

Recent reports suggest that North Korea is preparing to gradually reopen its borders to revive its economy, as stated by South Korea’s spy agency. This aligns with the North Korean commercial jet that landed in Beijing earlier this week, marking the country’s first known commercial international flight in over three years. The details of who was aboard the plane remain unknown.

It is worth noting that last year in August, North Korea made a highly questionable claim of having overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this claim, the country has maintained most of its restrictions on individual border crossings, with only limited freight train services with China being resumed.

In conclusion, the recent decision to allow citizens abroad to return home is a significant step in the easing of North Korea’s COVID-19 restrictions. It provides a glimmer of hope for those who have been separated from their families and livelihoods. However, it remains to be seen how the country will progress in terms of fully reopening its borders and restoring its economy.

FAQs

1. Why did North Korea ban tourists and expel diplomats?

North Korea implemented these measures as part of its efforts to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus and protect its citizens from potential infection.

2. How have the restrictions impacted North Korea’s economy?

The strict COVID-19 restrictions have worsened the country’s existing economic difficulties, leading to further challenges in terms of unemployment and food insecurity.

3. When did North Korea claim to have overcome the COVID-19 pandemic?

North Korea made this claim in August 2022, although its validity has been widely questioned.

