North Korea’s National Airline Cancels First Commercial Flight Since Reopening Borders

North Korea’s national airline, Air Koryo, has unexpectedly cancelled its first commercial flight since the country largely closed itself off from the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020. Journalists and spectators eagerly gathered at Beijing’s Capital International Airport to witness the arrival of Air Koryo flight JS151, originating from Pyongyang. However, disappointment struck when the flight was prominently displayed as cancelled on the arrivals board, leaving everyone wondering about the reason behind the sudden change in plans.

The cancellation drew groans of disappointment from media personnel who were eager to witness the return of international travel to the isolated country. Air Koryo did not provide a specific reason for the cancelled flight, leaving many journalists and passengers frustrated and curious about the circumstances surrounding the decision.

Despite the lack of information from Air Koryo, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson revealed that commercial flights between Beijing and Pyongyang had been approved. This news implied that there was an intention to revive the air travel routes between the two cities during the summer and autumn flight season.

The cancellation of the Air Koryo flight comes at a time when North Korea has been slowly showing signs of increased flexibility and openness. Recently, Chinese and Russian officials attended a military parade in Pyongyang, marking the first visit of foreign dignitaries to the country in years. Additionally, a delegation of North Korean athletes was allowed to attend a taekwondo competition in Kazakhstan. These events indicate that the country may be gradually easing its stringent border restrictions.

While the cancellation of the flight raises questions about the extent of North Korea’s reopening, the reasons behind this sudden change remain unknown. As Air Koryo prepares for upcoming flights from Vladivostok to Pyongyang, it remains to be seen if the airline will resume its operations smoothly or face further disruptions. As the world watches with curiosity, the anticipation of North Korea’s reopening continues to grow, but the exact details and timeline of the process remain a mystery for now.