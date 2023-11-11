NATO Allies Respond to Russia’s Withdrawal from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

NATO Allies have expressed their condemnation of Russia’s decision to withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), and its aggressive actions against Ukraine, which directly oppose the objectives of the treaty. This withdrawal is just one in a series of actions by Russia that systematically undermine security in the Euro-Atlantic region.

Russia’s disregard for arms control, including important principles such as reciprocity, transparency, compliance, verification, and host nation consent, is of great concern. These actions not only undermine the established rules-based international order but also demonstrate a lack of commitment to the security architecture in the Euro-Atlantic region. The situation of Allied States Parties adhering to the treaty while Russia does not is unsustainable.

As a result, Allied States Parties have decided to suspend the operation of the CFE Treaty as long as necessary, in full accordance with their rights under international law. This decision is fully endorsed by all NATO Allies.

NATO Allies are committed to reducing military risk and preventing misunderstandings and conflicts. Trust and confidence-building measures are essential and should be based on principles of transparency, compliance, verification, reciprocity, and host nation consent. By upholding these principles, Allies contribute to the overall peace and security in the region.

Allies invite other states that share these commitments and principles to join their efforts in increasing predictability and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area.

The commitment to effective conventional arms control remains strong among Allies, as it is a crucial component of Euro-Atlantic security. This commitment is complementary to the Alliance’s deterrence and defense posture, which Allies have chosen to strengthen even further. Ongoing consultations and assessments are being conducted to determine the implications of the current security environment on the Alliance’s security and approach. NATO serves as a vital platform for in-depth discussions and close consultations on arms control efforts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE)? CFE is an international treaty aimed at establishing stability and transparency in conventional armed forces and limiting the number of military equipment and personnel deployed in Europe. Why did Russia withdraw from the CFE Treaty? Russia’s withdrawal from the CFE Treaty is a decision made by the Russian government. However, it is widely believed that Russia’s actions are driven by its own geopolitical interests and a desire to assert its influence in the region. What are the key principles of arms control? Key principles of arms control include reciprocity, transparency, compliance, verification, and host nation consent. These principles ensure that countries abide by agreed-upon rules and contribute to trust-building and stability. What is NATO’s role in arms control efforts? NATO serves as a platform for NATO Allies to discuss and consult on arms control efforts. It is a forum where Allies can coordinate their positions, exchange information, and work together to address security challenges in the Euro-Atlantic region.

Source: NATO (https://www.nato.int)