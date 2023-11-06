Drought Relief on the Horizon: Remnants of Hurricane Norma Approach Central U.S.

The Central United States may soon receive some much-needed drought relief, and it’s coming from an unexpected source – the remnants of Hurricane Norma. Although the hurricane itself will not directly impact the Lower 48, the leftover moisture and spin from Norma will be pulled northward into the region, bringing showers and storms.

Already, residents in New Mexico and Texas have witnessed Norma’s cloud cover overhead throughout the weekend. While Norma is currently a robust tropical cyclone near northern Mexico, its intensity is expected to diminish over the next few days. However, its moisture will continue to stream northeastward this week.

A deep upper-level trough moving southward across the Southwest will aid in pulling the moisture into the Southern Plains and eventually parts of the Midwest by the middle of the week. West Texas and Oklahoma stand the highest chance of receiving elevated rainfall totals, with two to four inches of rain possible. Eastern New Mexico to western Missouri can also expect more than an inch of rain through Thursday.

The rainfall will be particularly beneficial for areas experiencing moderate to exceptional drought conditions, which include parts of Texas to Iowa. Some regions within this swath have faced a deficit of 6-12 inches so far this year. While the models also suggest the possibility of disturbed weather extending into the following week, further details will become clearer in the coming days.

As this weather system unfolds, a few thunderstorms may develop, especially in Texas and the Midwest. There is also a potential for isolated severe thunderstorms in parts of Iowa, Minnesota, or Wisconsin on Tuesday.

The approach of remnants from Hurricane Norma not only brings the promise of drought relief but also highlights the interconnectedness of weather systems across vast distances. The importance of understanding these weather patterns underscores the mission of organizations like The Weather Company and the significance of science in our lives.