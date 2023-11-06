Hurricane Norma Hits Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, Causing Heavy Rains and Flooding

Hurricane Norma made landfall near the resorts of Los Cabos at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula on Saturday afternoon. While it was initially a Category 4 hurricane, it weakened to a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 80 mph upon landfall. Later that evening, it was downgraded to a tropical storm. Norma is expected to continue weakening as it moves into the Sea of Cortez, also known as the Gulf of California.

The main impact of Hurricane Norma is heavy rains and flash flooding in the Baja California Sur region. The hurricane center has forecasted continued rainfall and flooding throughout the weekend. The forecast predicts rainfall ranging from six to twelve inches, with some areas experiencing up to 18 inches of rain. This significant amount of rain poses the risk of flash flooding and mudslides.

The area is particularly vulnerable to rain due to its typically dry climate. Authorities are urging residents to stay indoors and take precautions to avoid potential dangers. Emergency workers are working diligently to evacuate people from low-lying areas and provide shelter for those affected by the storm.

In addition to Hurricane Norma, Hurricane Tammy is also causing concern in the Atlantic. Tammy is currently near Antigua and threatens to impact the islands of the Lesser Antilles.

While the impact of Hurricane Norma is significant with heavy rains and potential flooding, there are no current reports of injuries or deaths. However, there have been reports of downed trees and power poles, as well as isolated neighborhoods experiencing power outages and loss of internet service.

As the storm continues to move northeast, it is crucial for residents and tourists in the affected areas to stay updated with the latest information from authorities and follow any evacuation or safety instructions. The aftermath of Hurricane Norma will require ongoing efforts to restore power, clear debris, and support those affected by the storm.