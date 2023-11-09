It has been a year since the Nord Stream pipelines were rocked by explosions, causing a major disruption in Russian gas exports to Europe. While investigations have been launched in multiple countries, the question of who is responsible for the sabotage remains unanswered.

Without clear evidence, numerous theories have emerged, pointing fingers at Ukraine, Russia, and the United States. However, all parties involved have denied any involvement in the incident. Despite the lack of concrete information, it is crucial to explore what we do know about the Nord Stream attack.

On September 26, 2022, a series of underwater blasts ruptured three of the four pipelines that make up Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, resulting in a massive gas leak into the Baltic Sea near Bornholm, Denmark. Nord Stream 1, which served as the main conduit for Russian gas to Germany, was already halted by Russian energy giant Gazprom due to disputes related to the war in Ukraine. The newly completed Nord Stream 2 project was also suspended shortly before Russian troops entered Ukraine.

Investigations into the incident are still ongoing in Sweden, Denmark, and Germany. While it has been confirmed that the explosions were deliberate, the responsible party has yet to be identified. Germany’s federal prosecutors even conducted a search on a yacht in January, suspecting it may have been involved in transporting the explosives. They discovered traces of explosives and seized objects from the vessel, but no definitive conclusions have been made.

Various theories have emerged, including reports of a Ukrainian plan to blow up the pipelines, a pro-Ukrainian group acting without President Zelenskyy’s knowledge, and a false flag operation orchestrated by Russia. Speculation surrounding the Andromeda yacht, which was allegedly chartered by individuals involved in the sabotage, has also gained attention.

While the investigations continue, the geopolitical implications and potential diplomatic fallout have likely contributed to the secrecy surrounding the case. Experts suggest that Russia could be the most likely culprit, as such an attack could benefit them in multiple ways, including avoiding compensation claims and undermining Ukraine’s support from allies.

Both Russia and the United States have accused each other of being responsible for the sabotage. Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed the idea of Ukrainian involvement and instead blamed the US, claiming that the attack required the resources of a state with relevant technologies.

As we approach the one-year mark since the Nord Stream explosions, the quest for answers continues. The true nature of the sabotage and the identity of the perpetrators remain elusive. Until concrete evidence emerges, the mystery behind the Nord Stream attack will remain one of the most intriguing puzzles in recent history.