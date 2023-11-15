In the early hours of September 26, 2022, seismic monitoring stations in Denmark, Sweden, and Germany detected a minor earthquake. Simultaneously, Nord Stream, the operator of the 1,200-kilometer gas pipelines connecting Russia and Germany, recorded a sudden drop in pressure. As the sun rose over the Baltic Sea, methane gas bubbles emerged from the depths near Danish island Bornholm, indicating that several sections of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines had been intentionally destroyed.

The incident caused shockwaves throughout Europe, leading to a flurry of speculation and suspicion. Many immediately pointed their fingers at Moscow, accusing Russia of orchestrating a terrorist attack against European energy infrastructure. Ukrainian officials also joined in, alleging Russian aggression towards the EU. However, despite sharp reactions from European leaders, the true culprits behind the attack remain unknown.

Official investigations conducted by Germany, Sweden, and Denmark have yielded little information, leaving journalists to fill in the gaps. In one notable case, a German investigative team uncovered evidence pointing towards Ukraine’s involvement. It centered around a 15-meter yacht named “Andromeda,” which set sail from the German port of Warnemünde approximately three weeks before the attack. Traces of explosives were reportedly found onboard, matching the substance discovered on the Baltic Sea floor.

A report from the Washington Post further supported the theory of Ukrainian divers planning the attack, with European and American intelligence agencies allegedly having prior knowledge. While investigations remained inconclusive, the credibility of the claims began to grow. A German research team from news magazine Spiegel and public broadcaster ZDF later concluded that the evidence overwhelmingly pointed towards Ukraine.

Surprisingly, esteemed American journalist Seymour Hersh published a report claiming that the United States was responsible for the explosion. His report relied solely on an anonymous source but highlighted previous statements made by President Joe Biden regarding Nord Stream 2. Hersh suggested that the attack provided an opportunity for the US to eliminate European dependence on Russian energy.

The motives behind the attack, however, were not limited to geopolitical tensions. Russia, having already halted gas flow through Nord Stream 1, risked contractual complications and recourse claims from Western partners. By destroying the pipeline, Russia could invoke “force majeure” to negate these claims, protecting its interests.

Regardless of the motive, the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines carries significant legal implications. International law expert Stefan Talmon highlights that destroying civilian infrastructure, such as the Nord Stream pipeline, is considered a violation of international law and a war crime. If the attack can be attributed to Russia or Ukraine, they would bear the legal consequences.

As investigations continue, the controversy surrounding the Nord Stream pipeline attack deepens. The truth behind this destructive act remains elusive, leaving nations and experts perplexed. The long-term consequences for global energy dynamics and geopolitical relationships are yet to be fully realized.

