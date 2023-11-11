In the early morning hours of September 26, 2022, a seismic event and a sudden drop in pressure sent shockwaves through the Nord Stream gas pipelines, causing sections of the infrastructure to explode. The destruction of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which connect Russia and Germany, dealt a significant blow to European energy infrastructure.

Amidst the chaos and devastation, the immediate reactions were directed towards Moscow. Ukrainian officials and European leaders condemned the attack, labeling it as a terrorist act and an act of aggression towards the European Union. However, despite sharp initial accusations, the true perpetrators behind the attack remain unknown.

Investigations have been launched by Germany, Sweden, and Denmark, but little information has been disclosed to the public. The vacuum of official confirmation has created a breeding ground for speculation, conjecture, and suspicion. Enter the realm of investigative journalism.

In March 2023, a German investigative team made headlines with their findings. They unearthed evidence pointing towards Ukraine’s involvement in the attack. Key to their investigation was the discovery of explosives on a yacht named “Andromeda,” which had set sail from a Baltic Sea port weeks before the pipeline explosion. Despite this revelation, no official confirmation has been made regarding Ukraine’s role in the attack.

The Washington Post further fueled this version of events with a report suggesting that European and American secret services had prior knowledge of Ukrainian divers planning an attack on the Nord Stream pipeline. The article claimed that these special operations forces reported directly to the Ukrainian armed forces’ commander-in-chief. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was allegedly kept in the dark about these plans.

A subsequent investigation by German news magazine Spiegel and public broadcaster ZDF echoed these claims, concluding that the clues pointed towards Ukraine. The absence of evidence implicating Russia or the United States in the attack further solidified this theory. However, counterclaims have also emerged, including a report by American journalist Seymour Hersh, who accused the US of orchestrating the explosion based on an anonymous source.

The geopolitical implications of the Nord Stream explosion cannot be ignored. The US had previously expressed opposition to the German-Russian energy partnership, which it saw as a threat to its own interests and those of Ukraine and other European countries. President Joe Biden’s threat to end Nord Stream 2 during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine added fuel to the fire.

Russia also had its motives for the attack. By destroying the gas pipelines, it could evade contractual obligations and thwart possible recourse claims from its Western partners. This strategy relied on invoking “force majeure” and challenging the jurisdiction of international courts.

However, regardless of the motives and the alleged culprits, the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline constitutes a violation of international law. Under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, the destruction of civilian infrastructure is deemed not only a violation of international law but a war crime. If either Russia or Ukraine is proven to be behind the attack, they would be held accountable for this illegal act.

As investigations continue and the truth gradually emerges, questions surrounding the Nord Stream explosion persist. Who was truly responsible? What were their motives? And what will be the consequences for the future of European energy security? Only time will reveal the answers to these lingering mysteries.

