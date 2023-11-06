Israel-Saudi Arabia Relations Inch Closer with Historic Ministerial Visits

In a significant development, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi of Israel made history as the second Israeli minister to visit Saudi Arabia. The visit, which took place during the Universal Postal Union’s 2023 Extraordinary Congress, is seen as a positive step towards normalizing relations between the two nations. This move follows closely on the heels of Tourism Minister Haim Katz’s visit to Saudi Arabia for a United Nations conference.

Karhi’s delegation, consisting of 14 members from various ministries, aims to foster closer ties and explore opportunities for collaboration. Addressing the significance of the visit, Karhi stated, “Everything starts with small steps, so this is the beginning, and we’ll see in the future how things develop for the benefit of the State of Israel and peace in the Middle East.”

The warming relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia can be attributed to the efforts of the United States, which seeks to broker a normalization deal between the two countries. As part of this process, Saudi Arabia is requesting a major mutual defense pact and substantial arms deals from the US, along with Israeli concessions to the Palestinians.

While a “basic framework” for a deal has been reached, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby emphasized the complexity of the arrangement and the need for compromise from all parties involved. The potential agreement holds significant implications for Israel’s security, prompting the Israel Defense Forces to conduct detailed studies to assess potential outcomes and risks.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed optimism, declaring that Israel was “on the cusp” of a historic deal with Saudi Arabia. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman echoed these sentiments, stating that his country is moving closer to normalizing ties with Israel while emphasizing the importance of resolving the Palestinian issue.

As Israel and Saudi Arabia take progressive steps towards forging a stronger relationship, the Middle East could experience a transformative shift. The ongoing negotiations and efforts towards diplomacy not only signify a breakthrough for Israel’s standing in the region but also hold the promise of advancing peace and stability in the Middle East.