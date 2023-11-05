Barack Obama Urges a Holistic Perspective on the Israel-Hamas Conflict

By Olivia Alafriz

11/04/2023 12:19 PM EDT

Former President Barack Obama emphasized the importance of considering the complexities of the Israel-Hamas conflict and recognizing the collective responsibility shared by all parties involved. In an excerpted interview with Pod Save America, Obama asserted that achieving a solution necessitates an honest appraisal of the full truth, acknowledging that nobody’s hands are entirely clean.

Reflecting on his own presidency, Obama introspectively questioned whether there were alternative actions he could have taken to address the conflict more effectively. He contended that it is incumbent upon those seeking resolution to confront the multiple, seemingly contradictory truths at play. While condemning Hamas’ actions as “horrific,” he also underscored the unbearable plight of Palestinians living under occupation.

Former President Obama had previously expressed his concerns about the conflict, cautioning that Israel’s actions, if they dismiss the human cost of the war, might ultimately have adverse consequences. Despite this, President Joe Biden’s administration has been unwavering in its support for Israel, offering substantial military assistance. Nonetheless, the administration has recently advocated for humanitarian pauses in the conflict and discouraged actions that disproportionately harm Palestinian civilians.

The complete interview with Barack Obama is slated for release next week by Crooked Media, a company founded and staffed by former members of the Obama administration. The interview promises to further delve into Obama’s perspectives on the Israel-Hamas conflict and shed light on potential alternative approaches that could have been pursued during his tenure as president.