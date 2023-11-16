Nobel Prize-Winning Journalist Maria Ressa Acquitted of Tax Evasion Charges, Continues to Challenge Government Suppression

Maria Ressa, the recipient of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize and CEO of Rappler, celebrated a significant victory on Tuesday as she was acquitted of a final tax evasion charge. This verdict follows her previous acquittal of four other charges earlier this year. While Ressa’s acquittal is a moment of triumph, she remains steadfast in her belief that these legal battles are a result of the Philippine government’s attempts to silence her critical journalism.

Rappler, an online news organization founded by Ressa, has been vocal in its opposition to former President Rodrigo Duterte’s alarming approach to the war on drugs, which has led to the deaths of countless individuals involved in low-level drug offenses. The International Criminal Court is currently investigating Duterte’s crackdown, seeking to determine if it constitutes a crime against humanity. Additionally, Rappler has also scrutinized Duterte’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, pointing out the detrimental effects of prolonged lockdowns on poverty rates and raising concerns of corruption in government medical procurement.

Ressa expressed cautious optimism regarding the future of press freedom under the new administration led by Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. However, her legal battles are not yet over. She is currently appealing an online libel conviction, while Rappler continues to challenge a closure order by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The acquittal in the tax evasion case serves as a testament to the resilience of Ressa and Rappler in the face of political harassment and attacks on press freedom. It reinforces their commitment to the justice system and their determination to see the remaining charges dismissed. Ressa believes that this victory not only strengthens their resolve but also illustrates the functionality of the court system.

FAQs:

Q: What is Maria Ressa known for?

A: Maria Ressa is a renowned journalist and the CEO of Rappler, an online news organization based in the Philippines. She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 for her efforts in safeguarding freedom of expression and fighting against government suppression.

Q: What were the charges against Maria Ressa?

A: Maria Ressa faced five charges of tax evasion. However, she has been acquitted of four charges earlier this year and was recently acquitted of the final charge.

Q: How has Maria Ressa’s journalism been critical of the Philippine government?

A: Rappler, under the leadership of Maria Ressa, has been critical of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, citing its human rights implications. The organization has also raised concerns about Duterte’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and alleged corruption in government medical purchases.

Sources:

– Rappler

– Al Jazeera