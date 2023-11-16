New Diplomatic Approach: Nobel Prize Invites Russia and Belarus Back to Stockholm Ceremony

The Nobel Prize Foundation has announced that it will be inviting the ambassadors of Russia and Belarus to the Nobel Prize ceremonies, marking a significant shift in diplomatic relations. This decision comes after the exclusion of these two countries last year due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which drew criticism from Ukraine.

In a statement, the Nobel Foundation emphasized the importance of openness, exchange, and dialogue between nations in recognizing the achievements honored by the Nobel Prize. They also expressed their intention to extend this message to everyone, including those who do not share the values of the Nobel Prize.

This move has sparked controversy, with the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry urging the Nobel Foundation to support international efforts to isolate Russia and Belarus. They believe that returning to business as usual would only strengthen the feeling of impunity within the Kremlin. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko expressed concern that while the Russian ambassador enjoys the ceremony, the Russian army may commit another war crime in occupied Ukrainian territories.

It is important to note that five of the six Nobel Prizes are awarded in Stockholm each year, while the Nobel Peace Prize is presented in Oslo. Ambassadors from all diplomatically represented countries in Sweden and Norway usually attend the ceremony, which takes place on December 10th, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death.

The decision to invite Russia and Belarus this year marks a reversal from the previous year, where the foundation followed the Swedish and European diplomatic policy of not inviting them due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Vidar Helgesen, the executive director of the Nobel Foundation, acknowledged the increasing division in the world and believes that broadening the invitations is necessary to counter this trend. He emphasized the importance of celebrating and understanding the Nobel Prize and the values it represents, including free science, culture, and peaceful societies.

Critics of the decision raised concerns over human rights violations, particularly in Belarus. Ales Bialiatski, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate from last year, was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Belarusian court. Despite these concerns, the Nobel Foundation maintains that the tradition is to invite all ambassadors to the award ceremony, with only ambassadors from countries with laureates attending the banquet.

This development from the Nobel Foundation comes shortly after the International Olympic Committee announced that Russia and Belarus would not receive formal invitations to the 2024 Games in Paris. However, athletes from these countries may still be able to participate as independents. The presence of an Iranian representative at the ceremony this year remains unclear, as Iran was also left out last year due to ongoing tensions and protests in the country.

As we await the announcement of this year’s laureates and the subsequent invitations in October, it is evident that the Nobel Prize ceremonies are entering a new era of diplomatic engagement and inclusion.

