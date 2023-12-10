Narges Mohammadi’s Nobel Peace Prize Lecture Delivers a Message of Hope and Determination

Imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi’s message of hope and determination echoed through the halls of the Norwegian capital, Oslo, as her children, Kiana and Ali, delivered her Nobel Peace Prize lecture on Sunday. Mohammadi’s twins, who haven’t seen their mother in years, accepted the prestigious award on her behalf.

The ceremony was attended by notable figures such as Iranian lawyer Shireen Ebadi and British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, both of whom have personally experienced the oppressive regime in Iran. Mohammadi’s lecture, which was penned from her prison cell in Tehran’s Evin prison, focused on her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her unwavering dedication to promoting human rights and freedom for all.

In her powerful opening lines, Mohammadi described herself as one of the millions of proud and resilient Iranian women who have risen up against oppression, repression, discrimination, and tyranny. She then highlighted the monumental impact of the “Woman, Life, Freedom” protests that shook Iran in October 2022 following the tragic death of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish Iranian woman, in morality police custody. These protests served as a catalyst for civil resistance and sparked a movement for fundamental change in various sectors across Iran.

Mohammadi emphasized that resistance is alive and the struggle endures. She expressed her unwavering belief that the Iranian people will dismantle obstruction and despotism through their persistence. Her message of hope and determination resonated strongly with the audience and served as a reminder that change is possible even in the face of adversity.

Despite the groundswell of support from human rights organizations for Iranian protesters, Mohammadi drew attention to the lack of serious attention given to the situation in Iran by Western governments. She highlighted the ineffective policies and strategies that have failed to empower the Iranian people and make democracy more achievable in the region. Mohammadi’s call for greater international support and solidarity in the pursuit of peace and justice serves as a testament to her unwavering commitment to creating a better future for the people of Iran.

