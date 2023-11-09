A Defiant Voice: Narges Mohammadi’s Relentless Fight for Human Rights

Sixteen-year-old Ali and his twin sister, Kiana, have lived most of their lives without their mother, Narges Mohammadi. Known as a prominent human rights activist in Iran, Mohammadi has been imprisoned repeatedly for her unwavering commitment to fighting against the oppression of women and advocating for human rights and freedom. CNN recently shared an audio recording from inside Tehran’s Evin Prison, where Mohammadi is serving a 10-year and 9-month sentence. In the recording, Mohammadi can be heard leading chants of “woman, life, freedom,” the rallying cry of an uprising sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Jhina Amini at the hands of the country’s morality police.

Despite the harsh conditions and punishment she has faced, Mohammadi’s indomitable spirit remains unbroken. She has not only endured solitary confinement but has also been sentenced to 154 lashes and faced travel and other bans. However, her powerful voice continues to resonate both within and outside prison walls. In the audio recording, Mohammadi and other female activists can be heard singing the 19th-century Italian folk song “Bella Ciao,” which has become an anthem for Iran’s freedom movement.

In her written responses to questions submitted through intermediaries, Mohammadi expressed the significance of the ongoing protests within Evin Prison. While these protests have faced a harsh crackdown by Iranian authorities, with the morality police resuming their headscarf patrols, Mohammadi remains steadfast in her fight for justice. In her comments to CNN, she highlighted the concerning behavior of the government, indicating their effort to suppress the truth about Armita Geravand, whose case has raised alarm among activists.

Mohammadi’s activism and defiance have come at a great cost. In addition to her previous imprisonment for publishing a book exposing Iran’s brutal prison methods, she received an additional year of jail time for speaking about sexual assaults in jail during a media interview. In a recent letter to CNN, Mohammadi wrote passionately about the mandatory hijab enforced by the Islamic Republic for the past four decades. She criticized how the regime used it as a tool of control, asserting that it showcased the domination and subjugation of women. She called attention to the psychological pressure and strict adherence imposed on Iranian women to wear head coverings, long coats, and dark-colored pants even in scorching summer heat.

Narges Mohammadi’s tireless efforts in the face of adversity demonstrate her unwavering commitment to human rights and freedom. Her story serves as a reminder of the courage and resilience exhibited by individuals who refuse to bow down to oppressive systems.