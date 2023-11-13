New Opportunities Arise for Ressa and Rappler After Acquittal

Maria Ressa, the esteemed Nobel laureate and leader of the news site Rappler, has been cleared of accusations of tax fraud by a trial court, marking another triumph for both herself and press freedom in the Philippines. Known for its unwavering scrutiny of former President Rodrigo Duterte and his controversial anti-drug campaign, Rappler has faced numerous legal challenges.

Ressa expressed her satisfaction with the court’s decision, stating that it sends a positive signal to the business community and reflects the importance of the rule of law. With this victory, she is further motivated to continue her fight for justice and press freedom, despite political harassment and attacks.

The recent acquittal follows Ressa’s previous clearance of similar tax charges, which were filed after Rappler allegedly avoided tax payments by not declaring the proceeds from a sale of depositary receipts to foreign investors in 2015. Ressa, who is currently on bail, also received a conviction in 2020 for cyber libel, a case she believes is politically motivated.

The acquittal has boosted Ressa’s legal team’s hopes for the dismissal of the remaining charges, including the closure order imposed on Rappler by the securities regulator. Despite the ongoing legal battles, Rappler continues to operate unhindered while appealing against the closure order.

The court’s decision is a significant development in a country where press freedom is an ongoing concern. The Philippines is ranked 132 out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index, highlighting the challenges faced by journalists critical of the government.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What were Maria Ressa and Rappler accused of?

Maria Ressa and the news site Rappler were accused of tax fraud and cyber libel. The tax fraud charges related to the alleged failure to declare proceeds from a sale of depositary receipts in 2015, while the cyber libel case was filed against Ressa for an article published by Rappler.

2. What was the outcome of the trial?

Maria Ressa and Rappler were acquitted of tax fraud by a trial court, marking a legal victory for both Ressa and press freedom in the Philippines. Ressa’s legal team is hopeful that this acquittal will lead to the dismissal of the remaining charges.

3. Is Rappler still operating?

Yes, Rappler is still operating unhindered despite legal challenges. The news site is appealing against a closure order imposed by the securities regulator.

4. Why is press freedom a concern in the Philippines?

The Philippines is ranked 132 out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index, indicating the challenges faced by journalists critical of the government. The media is described as “extremely vibrant,” but targeted attacks and harassment are common.

Sources: reuters.com, World Press Freedom Index