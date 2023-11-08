Philippine Journalist Maria Ressa Acquitted of Tax Evasion, a Victory for Press Freedom

In a significant victory for press freedom, renowned Philippine American journalist Maria Ressa has been acquitted of tax evasion charges. The verdict, delivered by a Pasig City court in Manila, clears Ressa and her digital news company, Rappler, of the last remaining tax case against them after nearly five years of trials.

The acquittal of Maria Ressa is seen as a blow to what human rights advocates describe as a government-led campaign to suppress the free press in the Philippines. The charges against Ressa stemmed from Rappler’s critical reporting on then-President Rodrigo Duterte and his controversial “war on drugs.”

Throughout the trials, accusations of foreign ownership and tax evasion were widely viewed as attempts to silence one of the loudest critical voices in the press. The government’s actions were also seen as part of a broader crackdown on media organizations, with the country’s largest broadcasting network, ABS-CBN, being taken off air.

Ressa and Rappler still have two other cases under appeal: a previous conviction for cyber-libel and an order to close Rappler’s operations. Despite these ongoing legal battles, the acquittal on tax evasion charges is a significant step forward for press freedom in the Philippines.

The Philippines has long been considered one of the most dangerous countries for journalists, with numerous media workers killed over the years. The country also ranks low on the Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders.

Observers and journalists initially expected press freedom to deteriorate further under President Marcos, who shunned traditional media in favor of influencers and faced criticism for his family’s treatment of the press. However, with Marcos now seeking to rehabilitate his family’s image and court Western support, experts believe there is pressure for him to maintain a commitment to human rights.

The verdict in Maria Ressa’s case highlights the weaponization of the law against critics under the previous regime and offers an opportunity for international actors to demand greater adherence to human rights laws and standards in the Philippines. As the country moves forward, the acquittal serves as a reminder of the importance of a free and responsible press in empowering communities and strengthening democracy.