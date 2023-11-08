Maria Ressa Acquitted of Tax Evasion Charges, Defending Freedom of the Press

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, celebrated for her relentless pursuit of truth and freedom of expression, has been acquitted of tax evasion charges. This legal victory comes as a remarkable moment for Ressa, the CEO and co-founder of Rappler, an influential news site in the Philippines.

Ressa’s acquittal signifies more than just a personal triumph; it is a win for all those who believe in the power of a free and responsible press. The ruling sends a resounding message to the international community, signaling that attempts to stifle journalism and curtail liberties will not go unopposed.

The charges brought against Ressa and Rappler during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte were ultimately dismissed, clearing their names of all five tax-related accusations. This latest vindication follows Ressa’s previous acquittal earlier in the year on four counts of tax violations, further reinforcing her dedication to upholding journalistic integrity amidst ongoing challenges.

In a statement, Rappler expressed their gratitude for the verdict, highlighting the widespread impact it has on the industry as a whole. They emphasized how it affirms the importance of a free and responsible press in empowering communities and strengthening democracy. The news site also acknowledged the difficulties faced by journalists, who time and again have endured online attacks, unjust arrests, and physical harm in their pursuit of truth.

This legal triumph follows Ressa’s recent Nobel Peace Prize win in 2021, an honor bestowed upon her for her unwavering commitment to safeguarding freedom of expression in the Philippines. She shares this prestigious accolade with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, further solidifying their dedication to journalism as a force for positive change.

As Ressa continues her fight for justice and appeals against a separate cyber libel conviction, she remains an inspiration to journalists and advocates for press freedom worldwide. Her unwavering spirit in the face of adversity serves as a beacon of hope and reinforces the importance of a robust media landscape in any society.