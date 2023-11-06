Maria Ressa Acquitted of Tax Evasion Charges: Upholding Freedom of Expression

Maria Ressa, the prominent journalist and co-founder of Rappler, a leading online news site in the Philippines, has recently been acquitted of a tax evasion charge. This legal victory comes as a significant milestone in her ongoing battle against multiple charges filed during the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte.

Known for her fierce criticism of Duterte’s government, Ressa smiled with relief as the judge delivered the verdict. Throughout the proceedings, she has consistently maintained that the cases against her and Rappler were politically motivated, seeking to suppress their critical reporting.

The charges of tax evasion were related to the 2015 sale of Philippine depositary receipts, a method used by companies to raise funds from foreign investors. While Ressa and Rappler had already been acquitted on four charges in January, the fifth charge was heard by a different court, which ultimately cleared both Ressa and Rappler of any wrongdoing.

While this legal victory is certainly noteworthy, Ressa and Rappler are still facing two more court cases. They are currently appealing a cyber-libel conviction that carries a potential jail sentence of nearly seven years. Additionally, Rappler is challenging a Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission order to close for allegedly violating foreign ownership restrictions in the media industry.

Despite the ongoing legal battles, Ressa remains optimistic and determined. The recent acquittal has only strengthened her resolve in upholding freedom of expression in the Philippines. She believes that this ruling demonstrates the effectiveness of the court system and hopes that the remaining charges will also be dismissed.

In 2021, Maria Ressa, along with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their unwavering efforts to safeguard freedom of expression. Their recognition highlights the challenging environment faced by journalists in the Philippines, where the country ranks 132 out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index.

As a dual citizen of the United States, Ressa has chosen to stay in the Philippines and is currently out on bail pending the appeal of the cyber-libel conviction. Although Rodrigo Duterte’s presidency has come to an end, his government has denied any involvement in the charges against Ressa. These legal battles serve as a testament to the importance of a free press and the ongoing struggle to protect journalists who dare to be critical in their reporting.