Dismantling Gender Inequality: A Call for Global Action

Johannesburg – In a powerful address during the annual Nelson Mandela lecture, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai passionately urged the international community to confront the “gender apartheid” perpetrated against women and girls by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Yousafzai, who herself survived an assassination attempt by the Pakistani Taliban, highlighted the urgent need for collective action to end the oppression faced by Afghan women and girls.

The youngest person ever to deliver the Nelson Mandela lecture, Yousafzai dedicated her speech to raising awareness about the plight of Afghan women and girls and called for renewed attention amidst the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine. “It took a bullet to my head for the world to stand with me,” she shared emotionally. “What will it take for the world to stand with girls in Afghanistan?”

Yousafzai revealed the harsh realities faced by Afghan women under Taliban rule. Since their rise to power, the Taliban have imposed severe restrictions on women, banning education beyond the sixth grade and limiting their access to public spaces and employment opportunities. The implementation of the Taliban’s strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, has led to a dark period for women’s rights in Afghanistan.

With sadness, Yousafzai noted that for the past two and a half years, most girls in Afghanistan have been denied access to education. She called on the United Nations to recognize the current state of Afghanistan as a “gender apartheid.” Citing recent reports of detainment, imprisonment, beatings, and forced marriages of women, Yousafzai emphasized the urgency of the situation. “Two and a half years is a very long time,” she warned, as it could irreversibly impact a woman’s future.

Yousafzai also expressed her deep concern over Islamabad’s policy of forcefully deporting Afghans who are in Pakistan illegally. She stressed that such deportations put the lives of women and girls at risk, forcing them to return to a perilous environment. Additionally, she called for an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, highlighting the devastating loss of life, particularly among children and women, in besieged Gaza.

In advocating for justice and peace, Yousafzai emphasized the need to hold accountable those who violate international law and commit war crimes. She insisted that innocent lives must be protected at all costs, and called for an end to further wars and conflicts.

Drawing inspiration from the recent Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian women’s rights and pro-democracy activist Narges Mohammadi, who remains imprisoned, Yousafzai expressed hope. Recognizing the efforts of women fighting against oppression and gender discrimination, she encouraged young girls to find their voices and stand up for themselves.

As Malala Yousafzai continues her remarkable journey as an advocate for girls’ education and gender equality, her call for global action against gender apartheid resonates strongly. It is essential for the international community to unite in dismantling the structures that perpetuate inequality and to amplify the voices of those fighting for justice and freedom.

