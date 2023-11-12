Controversy Surrounding Nobel Foundation’s Decision Not to Invite Russian and Belarusian Ambassadors

The Nobel Foundation has caused controversy with its recent announcement that the ambassadors of Russia and Belarus will not be invited to this year’s award ceremony in Stockholm. This decision comes after a previous announcement that all ambassadors would be invited, including those from Russia and Belarus, who were excluded last year due to the Kremlin’s actions in Ukraine.

The foundation initially stated that it wanted to promote dialogue and counter global polarization by inviting everyone, even those who do not share the values of the Nobel Prize. However, this decision faced strong objections from Swedish officials and Ukrainian authorities. Swedish Center Party leader Muharrem Demirok expressed his refusal to attend the event as long as Russia continued its war against Ukraine. Similarly, Swedish member of the European Parliament Karin Karlsbro called the invitations “extremely inappropriate.” Ukraine also criticized the move, stating that it would reinforce the Kremlin’s “feeling of impunity.”

In response to the backlash, the Nobel Foundation reversed its decision and stated that the strong reactions in Sweden influenced their choice to not invite the Russian and Belarusian ambassadors. They emphasized their commitment to spreading the values and messages of the Nobel Prize as widely as possible.

Q: Will Iran be invited to the ceremony?

A: No, Iran, which was also excluded last year, will not receive an invitation this year either. This is due to a “serious and escalating situation” in the country, as mentioned by the Nobel Foundation.