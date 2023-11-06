Nobel Foundation Revises Controversial Decision on Ambassador Invitations

The Nobel Foundation has reconsidered its initial decision to invite the ambassadors of Russia, Belarus, and Iran to the prestigious Nobel Prize award ceremony following widespread backlash and criticism. The foundation, known for honoring individuals and organizations that exemplify the values of the Nobel Prize, stated that it wanted to extend invitations even to those who may not share these values.

However, the decision sparked outrage, particularly from Ukraine, due to the exclusion of the Russian and Belarusian ambassadors from last year’s ceremony in Stockholm. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine played a significant role in their exclusion. Critics described the invitation as “extremely inappropriate,” emphasizing the need for accountability and consideration of geopolitical circumstances.

Recognizing the strong reactions in Sweden and the overshadowing of the Nobel Foundation’s intended message, they have decided to adhere to last year’s exception and exclude the ambassadors of Russia, Belarus, and Iran from this year’s event in Stockholm. The foundation expressed its commitment to reaching out with the values and messages embodied by the Nobel Prize. It referred to the previous year’s peace prize, which addressed Russian human rights activists, Belarusian advocates, and Ukrainians documenting Russian war crimes.

The Nobel Banquet, where five out of six Nobel Prizes are awarded, is an annual ceremony held in Stockholm on December 10th. It symbolizes the recognition of outstanding contributions to various fields, fostering global intellectual discourse and inspiration. It is important to note that the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded separately in Oslo, Norway.

The exclusion of Russians and Belarusians from international events has become increasingly prevalent since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, frequently accompanied by assistance from Minsk. This exclusion has extended to athletes being banned from sporting events and diplomats being excluded from important summits and gatherings.

The Nobel Foundation’s revision of its invitation decision demonstrates its willingness to adapt and respond to public concerns while maintaining the integrity and purpose of the Nobel Prize.