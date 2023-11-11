New Nobel Foundation Policy Includes Previously Banned Countries and Far-Right Leader

STOCKHOLM – The Nobel Foundation, responsible for administering the renowned Nobel awards, has recently altered its invitation policy. In an effort to combat the reduction of dialogue between those with differing views globally, the Foundation has extended invitations to Russia, Belarus, Iran, and even the leader of the far-right Swedish party, all of whom were previously banned.

Vidar Helgesen, the executive director of the private foundation, emphasized the importance of celebrating and understanding the Nobel Prize, as well as the significance of free science, culture, and peaceful societies. He stated, “We are now broadening our invitations to celebrate and understand the Nobel Prize and the importance of free science, free culture, and free, peaceful societies.”

The revised invitation policy encompasses all countries with diplomatic missions in Sweden and Norway, as well as parties with parliamentary representation through democratic elections. The Foundation believes that this inclusive approach allows them to convey the essential messages of the Nobel Prize to a wider audience.

Last year, due to the conflict in Ukraine, diplomatic envoys from Russia and Belarus were prevented from attending the prestigious events. Additionally, the ambassador of Iran was excluded, given the serious and escalating situation in the country. However, this year, the Foundation has extended an invitation to all previously banned countries.

Interestingly enough, Jimmie Akesson, the leader of the far-right Sweden Democrats party, was also invited but declined the invitation citing prior commitments. Akesson’s party, which has far-right roots, has faced criticism regarding its stance on fundamental values, including tolerance towards asylum-seekers from conflict zones in the Middle East and Africa. In the 2022 parliamentary elections, the Sweden Democrats secured second place.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson expressed his disapproval of Russia’s invitation, stating that he would not have invited them due to the need to isolate Russia both militarily and economically. He remarked, “In that situation, I would not have invited to a purely social celebration.”

The Nobel Peace Prize, unlike other Nobel Prizes, is awarded in Oslo, while the remainder are handed out in Stockholm. The Foundation’s new policy aims to promote inclusivity and create opportunities to transmit the important messages underlying the Nobel Prize.