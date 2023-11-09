Israel’s Communication Blackout in Gaza: A Crisis of Silence

In the midst of Israel’s military expansion into Gaza, the residents of the region find themselves plunged into a state of deep digital darkness. The once limited but existing communication channels have been abruptly severed, leaving over 2 million people in Gaza without the ability to text, talk, or access the internet. This blackout has not only affected their ability to connect with loved ones and seek help in times of emergency, but it has also erased their access to social media, news, and critical information.

Rana Khalil, a 27-year-old living in Ramallah, believes that due to the blackout, nobody in her extended family in northern Gaza can be reached, and the fear of not knowing whether they are alive or not is overwhelming. The blackout has created a terrifying silence that raises concerns about the well-being and safety of those living in Gaza.

While there are some exceptions, such as satellite phones and foreign SIM cards, the majority of Gazans do not have access to these alternatives. The blackout was a result of Israel targeting cell towers, cable lines, and other infrastructure, leading to a near-complete disruption of connectivity.

Prior to the blackout, communication in Gaza was already challenging due to limited access to charged phones, intermittent internet, and frequent background explosions during calls. Palestinians in Gaza often avoided answering calls from Israeli numbers for fear of impending strikes. Despite these difficulties, they managed to stay connected and share their experiences with the outside world.

Unfortunately, the blackout has now silenced Gaza, making it increasingly difficult to obtain accurate information about the ongoing conflict. Journalists and humanitarian organizations have expressed alarm over the news blackout, as it presents a dangerous opportunity for propaganda, misinformation, and the loss of an independent, factual account of the conflict.

Dalia Shurrab, a Palestinian from Gaza living in Amman, Jordan, recounts her last conversation with her family, expressing her anguish at not being able to reach them in southern Gaza. The loss of her mother’s voice, which once brought comfort and hope, now exacerbates her distress.

As the blackout persists, the crisis of silence in Gaza worsens. The world is losing a vital window into the reality of all sides involved in the conflict, while the residents of Gaza remain isolated, unheard, and in desperate need of communication and connection.