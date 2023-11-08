North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un’s Summit in Russia Raises Concerns of Military Cooperation

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s recent summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin has sparked widespread concern and raised questions about potential military cooperation between the two countries. While Kim’s exact whereabouts following the summit remain uncertain, experts express worry about the possibility of North Korea supplying ammunition for Russia’s war in Ukraine in exchange for advanced weapons technologies.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lim Soo-suk, expressed deep concern and regret over the discussions of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia. Such cooperation would be a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions that aim to prevent the development of nuclear weapons and missile systems. Lim emphasized that any deal involving ballistic missile technologies, including satellite systems, runs counter to international efforts to curb North Korea’s military ambitions.

The presence of sanctioned individuals in Kim’s delegation also raised red flags. Both Ri Pyong Chol, a Korean People’s Army Marshal, and Jo Chun Yong, a ruling party official, have been involved in illicit North Korean weapons development activities. South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho warned that potential arms transfers from North Korea to Russia would invite stronger responses from South Korea, the United States, and Japan.

The international community, including the White House, has condemned the possibility of North Korea supplying arms to Russia, particularly during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Washington has warned that North Korea would face consequences if such a deal were to move forward. The United States and its allies view any improvement in North Korea’s military capabilities as a significant concern.

With limited access to reliable information, most reports on Kim’s diplomacy in Russia have come from Russian and North Korean media. The delayed coverage and biased reports serve the propaganda needs of the North Korean government. However, it is widely believed that Kim’s visit to various Russian locations, such as a fighter jet plant and the Pacific Fleet, signifies his interest in military reconnaissance satellites and potential technological cooperation with Russia.

While some analysts cast doubt on Russia’s willingness to share its sensitive weapons technologies with North Korea, the prospect of conventional cooperation, particularly in enhancing North Korea’s outdated air force, remains plausible. Putin emphasized the ongoing sanctions prohibiting the procurement of weapons from North Korea, but refrained from discussing military cooperation in detail.

The summit between Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin raised concerns over possible military collaboration, reinforcing the need for continued international efforts to monitor and prevent the proliferation of advanced weapons technologies to North Korea. All parties involved will closely observe any developments resulting from this summit and assess their implications for regional security.