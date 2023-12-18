PM Modi Asserts Irreversibility of Article 370 Abrogation

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his government’s decision to nullify Article 370, stating that no force can restore its revoked provisions. Referring to the Supreme Court’s validation of the move, PM Modi emphasized that the abrogation has brought about a substantial transformation in the regions of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. Once afflicted by terrorism, these areas have now become thriving tourist destinations.

Since the abrogation, Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh have witnessed an upsurge in movie production and screenings, while incidents of stone-pelting have drastically reduced. The Kashmiri families have universally embraced the positive change brought about by this historic legislation.

Addressing those who seek to spread confusion for political gain, PM Modi unequivocally stated that there is no power in the entire universe that can reinstate Article 370. He emphasized that the verdict of the Supreme Court made it abundantly clear that the nation cannot have dual constitutions.

PM Modi further elucidated that the abrogation was not simply driven by political motives but was of paramount importance to the inhabitants of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. The region had long been under the hegemony of a few family-dominated parties, and the people yearned to integrate with the mainstream of development, ensuring a secure future for their children.

Responding to the query about the selection of relatively unknown leaders as chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, PM Modi emphasized their extensive experience and diligent work that qualified them for the role. He cynically remarked that it was a pity that a significant segment of society, which wielded influence in various domains, was confined by a conventional and narrow mindset.

The PM explained that this phenomenon was not restricted to politics alone; it pervaded every sphere of society. If someone achieved recognition and fame through branding, other talented and hardworking individuals were often overlooked. This, he argued, was a persistent issue in Indian politics.

When questioned about his concerns regarding attempts to unite opposition parties, PM Modi dismissed the notion that the recent assembly polls were a bipolar contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. He viewed this claim as a ploy to camouflage their actual political strategy. The PM accused the opposition of adopting a systematic approach to divide BJP votes by forming alliances and fielding candidates with this express purpose in mind.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is Article 370?

Article 370 was a provision in the Indian Constitution that granted a special autonomous status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir until its abrogation on August 5, 2019. The article conferred privileges such as separate laws, a separate constitution, and restricted application of the Indian laws in the region.

2. What was the impetus behind the abrogation of Article 370?

The abrogation of Article 370 was driven by the aim to integrate the regions of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh more closely with the rest of India. The government believed that the abrogation would pave the way for development and prosperity in the region and ensure equal rights and opportunities for all its residents.

3. What were the key outcomes of the abrogation of Article 370?

The abrogation of Article 370 brought about significant changes in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. The regions witnessed a decline in terrorist activities, an increase in tourism, and a boost to the local economy. It also facilitated the extension of Indian laws and provisions to the region, leading to better governance and integration with the rest of the country.

4. What role did the Supreme Court play in validating the abrogation of Article 370?

The Supreme Court of India upheld the government’s decision to nullify Article 370, stating that there cannot be two constitutions within a single nation. The court’s verdict solidified the irreversible nature of the abrogation and reinforced the government’s position on the matter.

Sources: The Times of India