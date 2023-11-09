X Takes Swift Action to Remove Hamas-Affiliated Accounts

In response to the recent Hamas attacks on Israel, the social media platform X has taken decisive action to remove hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts. The company, formerly known as Twitter, made it clear that there is no place for terrorist organizations on their platform.

X’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, expressed the company’s commitment to serving the public conversation, particularly during critical moments such as these. She emphasized the importance of addressing any illegal content that may be disseminated through the platform. X continues to proactively remove accounts affiliated with terrorist organizations and violent extremist groups in real time.

The swift response from X was prompted by a 24-hour ultimatum issued by European Union industry chief Thierry Breton. Breton urged Elon Musk, the CEO of X, to combat the spread of disinformation and ensure compliance with new EU online content regulations. Concerns were raised over the platform’s alleged use in distributing illegal content and disinformation within the European Union.

Under the newly implemented EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), X and Meta’s Facebook are required to take more proactive measures in removing illegal content and addressing threats to public security and civic discourse.

Yaccarino highlighted that X had promptly established a leadership group to evaluate the situation following the attack. In a letter to Breton, she expressed X’s willingness to engage further with the EU and its team, including holding a meeting to address any specific concerns. The CEO eagerly awaited additional details to which the platform could effectively respond.

It is worth noting that X reported timely responses to over 80 takedown requests from the EU, and has not received any notices from Europol regarding illegal content on its platform, as stated in the letter.

The actions taken by X align with the EU’s concerns regarding the dissemination of disinformation and illegal content. As the death toll in Israel rises and the fate of those abducted during the attack remains uncertain, it is crucial for social media platforms to take responsibility in combating the spread of harmful content and supporting public security. X’s swift removal of Hamas-affiliated accounts demonstrates their commitment to maintaining a safe and inclusive online environment.