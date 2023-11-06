Impending Crisis: Residential Buildings Under Attack in Gaza

Residential buildings in the besieged Gaza Strip have become primary targets for Israeli forces, causing immense destruction and displacing countless families. The recent escalation of violence, triggered by Hamas’s unprecedented attack, has brought devastation to innocent civilians, leaving them homeless and in a state of despair.

Amer Ashour and his pregnant wife experienced this firsthand when they rushed to a nearby maternity hospital for the birth of their second child. Little did they know that upon their return, their home would be reduced to rubble. Israel’s forces had bombed the 11-storey building in the Al-Nasr neighborhood where they resided.

Shadi Al-Hassi and his brother faced a similar fate. After their home in the east of the Strip was damaged, they sought shelter in their parents’ apartment, located in the Al-Watan Tower. However, they were abruptly awakened in the early hours of the morning, being warned to evacuate the tower before it became a target for Israeli bombing. Civil defense vehicles and ambulances hurriedly evacuated the residents, creating panic among the affected families.

Youssef Al-Bawab, a resident of a building opposite the Al-Watan Tower, expressed his bewilderment at the targeting of civilian structures. He emphasized that there was no evidence of resistance activities in the tower, despite Israel’s claims. Yet the consequences were dire, leaving many homeless and displaced.

Mohammed Salah from the Beit Lahia neighborhood sought refuge in a United Nations-run school along with other displaced families. He highlighted the indiscriminate nature of Israeli bombings, expressing the frustration of facing repeated cycles of violence and displacement.

While Israel claims to target resistance fighters, military sites, and buildings associated with Hamas, the reality seems quite different. The heavy toll on innocent civilians raises questions about the true intent behind these bombings, with some believing it to be a deliberate strategy to exert pressure on Hamas.

As the situation in Gaza reaches a critical point, the urgent need for intervention and protection of civilian lives cannot be ignored. The ongoing cycle of destruction, displacement, and trauma must come to an end, allowing the Palestinian people the right to live in safety and security.