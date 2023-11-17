Without the Palestinian State, Middle East Peace Remains Elusive, Says Abbas in UN Speech

In his address to the United Nations General Assembly, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas emphasized the critical importance of a Palestinian state in achieving peace in the Middle East. He argued that those who believe peace can be achieved without Palestinian rights are mistaken. The ongoing discussions between Israel and Saudi Arabia to normalize relations further highlight the need for a Palestinian state.

While the Biden administration is actively engaged in brokering a normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia, Abbas called for attention to the long-standing issue of Palestinian statehood. He urged the international community to implement UN resolutions and support the birth of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the pre-1967 borders and with a resolution to the refugee issue in line with UN resolutions.

Abbas criticized the current Israeli government, accusing it of entrenching apartheid and violating international law. He condemned Israel’s military occupation of the West Bank and demanded an end to it. He also accused Israel of stealing resources, holding the bodies of Palestinian “martyrs,” and disregarding the sanctity of holy sites in Jerusalem.

In his UN speech, Abbas highlighted the double standards and perceived bias towards Israel, criticizing the UN for not taking action against Israel’s violations. He called for international support and protection from what he referred to as “terrorist Israeli settlers” and IDF forces. Abbas also requested that member states recognize the State of Palestine and advocate for its full membership in the UN.

Sources: The Times of Israel