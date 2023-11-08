Netanyahu’s Leadership Questioned Amidst Political and Military Rift

The Israeli political establishment has been thrown into discord and disarray following a controversial tweet by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In the tweet, Netanyahu claimed that he had never been informed about warnings of Hamas’s assault on Israel on October 7, instead placing the blame on his army and intelligence chiefs. The statement sparked outrage among political leaders who accused Netanyahu of prioritizing his own interests over national security during a difficult military campaign in Gaza.

Yossi Mekelberg, an associate fellow with the Middle East and North Africa Programme at Chatham House, described Netanyahu’s tweet as “out of order” and highlighted the lack of trust in the prime minister within the government. This incident has revealed a widening rift within the political and military establishment, raising concerns about Netanyahu’s leadership abilities during times of war.

To address the mounting criticism, Netanyahu formed an emergency war cabinet by including former senior military officers from the opposition. However, even within this expanded government, tensions and disagreements persist. Benny Gantz, a former defense minister, demanded that Netanyahu retract his post and expressed full support for the army and intelligence agencies. Other political leaders also criticized Netanyahu, accusing him of prioritizing politics over security.

The current war with Hamas has further strained the relationship between Netanyahu and the Israeli public. The prime minister’s proposed controversial reforms, which were seen as a threat to democracy, had already sparked widespread protests before the conflict. Military reservists even threatened to refuse volunteer duty as a result. Trust in Netanyahu’s government has plummeted to a 20-year low, according to a recent poll, indicating a lack of confidence from the public.

Despite the growing opposition, Netanyahu is known for his political survival skills and has maintained power for the majority of the past 14 years. Expanding the government to include senior military members may serve his political interests by deflecting responsibility for any potential military failures onto the security establishment once the war is over.

The ongoing rift within the Israeli political establishment and the decline in public trust present significant challenges for Netanyahu’s leadership. The outcome of the current conflict with Hamas and the subsequent handling of its aftermath will undoubtedly shape the future of Netanyahu’s government and its ability to regain public confidence.